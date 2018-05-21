Microsoft buys Semantic Machines to push its AI ambitions forward

The Redmond, California, company has bought the Berkeley-based Semantic Machines, the company has announced in a blog post. Semantic Machines is an expert in what is known as conversational AI–natural language AI that people can have a conversation with, just as they would have a conversation with other human beings. Conversational AI can be a game changer in the digital assistant world. Right now, digital assistants like Siri, Google’s Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana are pretty limited; they really only know how to follow simple commands like “play a song” or “turn off the lights.”