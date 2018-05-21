Data from genealogy website GEDmatch has caught another wanted criminal

Data used from public genealogy website GEDmatch has once again been used to track down another alleged killer. This time police in Seattle have arrested a man linked to the killing of two people in 1987, reports ChekNews. The police identified their suspect after submitting an old sample of his DNA to GEDmatch to see if it would be related to any of the users who submitted their DNA to the site. The alleged killer’s DNA matched other people’s genetic code on GEDmatch, which allowed police to identify the man thanks to his family tree.