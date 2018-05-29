This tiny drone with a tiny brain is smart enough to fly itself

European engineers say they’ve built the world’s smallest autonomous rotor drone—one that uses minimal battery power to run its AI. It’s a crucial development in the push to build fleets of self-navigating nano-drones (four inches across or less) that one day will carry everything from environmental sensors to tiny cameras for security or inspection duty.

The battery power issue is a big one for drones kept aloft by furiously spinning propellers. Flight times range from about five minutes for cheap toy models to 30 for big professional drones used in surveying or shooting movies. What researchers from the University of Bologna and the Swiss Federal Technology Institute (known as ETH Zurich) say they have done is essentially shrink the weight and power needs of their autonomous drone.

A research paper published earlier this month reveals they equipped a quadrotor nano drone popular with hackers, the $180 Crazyflie 2.0, with a camera, processor, and customized neural network that consumes less than 1/100th of 1 watt (94 milliwatts)—1% of the 27-gram (near 1-ounce) flyer’s meager power supply. That and the addition of a 5-gram circuit board for all the electronics had minimal effect on the drone’s battery life, they say.

“We did not test this extensively, but from first tests we saw that we were running out of battery after approximately five minutes,” wrote researcher Antonio Loquercio in an email to Fast Company. Crazyflie maker Bitcraze claims a seven-minute battery life [without the modifications], but Loquercio thinks that’s overly optimistic.

Battery life still has a long way to go, says Loquercio. “[It] would be nice to achieve 30 minutes of autonomy. This would be more than enough to inspect, for example, medium-size warehouses and get back to the charging station.” Despite the big gap to cover, at least adding autonomy has a negligible effect on battery life.

A tiny electric brain

The story now gets technical and acronym-heavy. But hang in there. It offers a fascinating, perhaps unsettling, preview of technology that will enable a near future of pervasive AI and digital monitoring that goes well beyond drones.

The Bologna-Zurich team’s autonomous nano drone uses a new mobile processor named GAP8. It packs eight processing cores (hence the name) optimized for running artificial intelligence applications, such as image recognition and analysis.