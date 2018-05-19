Watch Bishop Michael Curry’s rousing royal wedding sermon

The Most Reverend Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the American Episcopal Church, delivered an entertaining and frenetic sermon today at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, drawing on the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and setting social media ablaze with tears and praise.

“There’s power in love,” Curry told the crowd. “Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There is power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will.”

You can watch the full speech in the embedded video below courtesy of CBS This Morning‘s YouTube page.