The 10 most memorable moments from Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding

By Rina Raphael1 minute Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, i.e. the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave the public quite a fresh, warm wedding at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday. While there were no Beatrice-level crazy fascinators or Prince George side-eye, there were memorable moments that already prove the bride’s modernizing effect on the royal family.

The American side of the family mastered the royal wave:

The bride made a royal entrance:

Prince Harry managed to erase his entire bad boy history with just one line:

Gospel singers gave the UK a taste of America:

The newlyweds found the time to share a laugh:

There was even some emotion:

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, made people want to learn the cello:

There was still plenty of tradition:

Princess Charlotte proved she’s a pro:

Some of the cavalry sampled the champagne:

