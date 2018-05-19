The 10 most memorable moments from Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, i.e., the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave the public quite a fresh, warm wedding at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday. While there were no Beatrice-level crazy fascinators or Prince George side-eye, there were memorable moments that already prove the bride’s modernizing effect on the royal family.
The American side of the family mastered the royal wave:
Queen Elizabeth lent Meghan Markle the tiara she's wearing for the #royalwedding – Queen Mary's diamond bandeau, made in 1932 https://t.co/ofnEIKPe5X pic.twitter.com/Nix8CdSklR
The bride made a royal entrance:
Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Hj79je8glV
Prince Harry managed to erase his entire bad boy history with just one line:
"You look amazing. I'm so lucky." ????Prince Harry greets his beautiful bride Meghan Markle. #HarryAndMeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/IhPfQPcwyE
Gospel singers gave the U.K. a taste of America:
Kingdom Gospel Choir sing 'Stand By Me' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding https://t.co/5UQPv161cJ #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/OTVzBCuTDc
The newlyweds found the time to share a laugh:
We're not crying, you're crying! ???? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet laugh during their wedding vows. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4G16GoYSb8
There was even some emotion:
Prince Harry got a little emotional at the #RoyalWedding this morning ???? pic.twitter.com/itFUyQg7IX
British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, made people want to learn the cello:
During the Signing of the Register @ShekuKM and the Orchestra perform #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/AVpGngrfBv
There was still plenty of tradition:
We have no words. ♥️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/vvqcUzZWDr
Princess Charlotte proved she’s a pro:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Chapel for a carriage procession through the Castle and Windsor Town #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pxPht7OXfP
Some of the cavalry sampled the champagne:
That horse going out of control???? #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Zw1nluPxYw
