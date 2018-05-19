Meghan Markle opts for a simple, classic royal wedding dress

The royal wedding is finally upon us, which means fans can finally dissect Meghan Markle’s dress.

The bride married Prince Harry on Saturday at Windsor Castle in a sleek, minimalist style by Givenchy. It was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who last year became first female artistic director at the historic French fashion house.

The traditional silk gown has no frills, lace, or beading. It’s a simple, traditional design with three quarter-length sleeves, an elegant boatneck, and an impressively long train. Her silk tulle veil, which trails behind the dress, was designed by Keller with hand-embroidered flowers of each Commonwealth country “united in one spectacular floral composition,” confirmed Kensington Palace. The Palace stated that Markle wished to represent the 53 countries during the ceremony.

The veil is held together with a generous loan from Queen Elizabeth: a sparkly diamond bandeau tiara crafted in 1932, with the brooch dating back to 1893.

Many on social media were surprised by Meghan Markle’s dress of choice. As a former fashion and lifestyle expert, some thought she might veer towards a trendier or embellished style. It’s a far more simple dress than that of her predecessor, Duchess Kate, who opted for a satin and lace bodice inspired by the Victorian tradition of corsetry, and designed by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

In the end, Markle’s dress should have come as no surprise, considering how she once exclaimed that her favorite wedding style belonged to the late Carolyn Jeanne Kennedy. The former Suits star told Glamour that the understated Narciso Rodriguez–designed slip dress was “everything goals.”

When Prince Harry caught up with his bride inside St. George’s Chapel, he reportedly whispered, “You look amazing. I missed you.”