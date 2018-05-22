The Impossible Burger has new bragging rights–it’s kosher

The Impossible Burger is now answering to a higher authority. On Tuesday, the beloved vegan brand announced it has gone kosher.

Impossible Burger–which sells realistic-tasting, plant-based patties–received its official kosher certification from the Orthodox Union (i.e., the OU symbol you often spot on grocery products), the world’s largest kosher certification agency. The OU database counts more than 200,000 kosher-certified foods.

It’s not surprising seeing as how the Impossible Burger contains no animal ingredients. Instead, the tasty burgers are made from water, wheat protein, potato protein, and coconut oil. The secret to its beef-like flavor is heme, a molecule that gives meat its characteristic taste.

There’s also a feel-good component to the brand: The plant-based products emit 87% fewer greenhouse gases than a beef burger, and use roughly 75% less water and 95% less land. There are also no antibiotics.

“Getting kosher certification is an important milestone,” said Impossible Foods CEO and founder Patrick O. Brown in a press statement. “We want the Impossible Burger to be ubiquitous, and that means it must be affordable and accessible to everyone–including people who have food restrictions for religious reasons.”

Kosher veggie burgers already exist, but the Impossible Burger is now one more alternative for the many people who otherwise cannot enjoy a cheeseburger. With the Impossible Burger now served in more than 1,500 restaurants, those who keep kosher have more options than ever.

The kosher accreditation is just one of the many ways Impossible Burger intends to reach new audiences. In April, fast-food chain White Castle will begin selling Impossible Sliders for just $1.99. Later this year, the brand will receive its Halal certification.