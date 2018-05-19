advertisement
Hollywood VIPs turned out en force for the royal wedding

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a union of British royalty and Hollywood star-power, and the guest list for the big day was no different. A mix of British and American actors made the cut, including Markle’s Suits castmates.

Oprah Winfrey donned a blush-pink dress with a tiered skirt and delicate lace trim, pairing it with a cream hat.

George Clooney attended with wife Amal Clooney, who wore head-to-toe goldenrod-yellow, with teardrop earrings.

Idris Elba, accompanied by fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, opted for a navy suit with navy tie.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra wore a pale lavender skirt-suit with a dramatic folded collar and matching hat.

Carey Mulligan, in an elegant angle-length dress with pink and yellow flowers, attended with husband Marcus Mumford, in Ray-Bans.

James Corden, in a morning suit, gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.

Suits leads Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett arrived arm in arm, with Barrett wearing a fitted maroon dress with a cutout.

Fellow Suits lead Gina Torres wore a red-and-white angle-length dress with a modern floral print.

