The reporter who exposed Theranos tells investors how to spot another Elizabeth Holmes

The Theranos story got everyone’s attention because it involved all the ingredients for a classic drama—hubris, greed, big personalities, and fraud. The blood-testing tech startup’s rise and fall, from a $9 billion valuation and CEO Elizabeth Holmes posing for magazine covers to revelations that its technology didn’t work and being targeted with multiple federal and state investigations, is by now legendary. But the story wouldn’t have been told without the reporting of the Wall Street Journal‘s investigative dynamo John Carreyrou, who doggedly asked the tough questions that punctured the unicorn’s facade and exposed Holmes’s lies.

Carreyrou tells the tale in his new book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, which goes on sale on Monday, May 21, and has been optioned for a feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence and helmed by The Big Short director Adam McKay. I talked to Carreyrou about how he first suspected that Theranos might not live up to the hype and what he advises journalists and investors in approaching Silicon Valley’s freshest and shiniest startups.

Fast Company: What made you first suspect that something might be a little fishy about Theranos?

John Carreyrou: The absolute first tip-off was reading the Ken Auletta profile in the New Yorker. Even though [Elizabeth Holmes] had risen to fame six months prior, she only got on my radar screen with that story.

I read it with interest and some of the details struck me as off—one of them was that she’d dropped out of Stanford after only a year and a half to start a medical startup. And I thought that was weird. You can do that with computer stuff but not really with science and medical research. And another thing was the absence of peer review publications, which Ken Auletta to his credit pointed out. And also her quote summarizing how the technology worked. I thought that was ham-handed.

But to be fair, I probably wouldn’t have done anything if I hadn’t been approached by Adam Clapper, a blogger who’d written a short skeptical item pegged to the New Yorker story. And [inventor-entrepreneur] Richard Fuisz got in touch with him and the Fuiszes had him talk to [Stanford professor of medicine] Phyllis Gardner and he was like “Wow! This is indeed interesting but it seems kind of second-hand.”

I had the same reaction—this is all interesting but I need a primary source. The game was to get to the lab director who had just left the company and getting him to talk to me on deep background was hard. He was terrified, and then it was all about getting corroboration.