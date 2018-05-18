These U.S. cities are attracting the most jobseekers

Where would you be willing to move for a job? And how much of a pay bump would it take to get you to pack your bags?

Glassdoor answered these questions in a new report based on a sample of more than 668,000 online job applications for the 40 largest metro areas in the U.S. The top destinations are not terribly surprising, especially given their status as home to large tech companies:

San Francisco, CA

New York City, NY

San Jose, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Washington, D.C.

What’s surprising is that, while salary does drive candidates to move, it only takes an extra $10,000 higher base salary to make a jobseeker half a percentage point more likely to go. That amount doesn’t go very far in metro areas known for their high cost of living.

Glassdoor’s interactive map shows other cities where workers are likely moving–as well as ones that are experiencing the biggest exodus.