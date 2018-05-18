Jennifer Aniston is POTUS and Tig Notaro FLOTUS in Netflix comedy

Netflix–which already has a working relationship with Notaro and backed her forthcoming special–won a fierce bidding war for the rights to the comedian’s new project, First Ladies. According to Variety, the film is set to star Jennifer Aniston and Notaro, as the president and first lady, respectively. Notaro will write the screenplay with her wife, comedian Stephanie Allynne, following the pair’s collaboration on the now-defunct One Mississippi. No word yet on whether the events of the film will be portrayed as a reaction to the Trump administration or instead be set in a hypothetical (utopian dream) world where Trump never happened . . .