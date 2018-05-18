From Spain to Thailand, Airbnb hits road bumps overseas, but still scores some wins

In the last week, news has cropped up that parts of Spain are introducing licensing requirements for home-share hosts and limiting what kind of units can be rented; Amsterdam is also putting restrictions on short-term rentals based on location; and a new court ruling in Thailand says it’s illegal to rent out rooms on home-sharing sites for less than 30 days. Last month, Paris sued Airbnb for failing to take down listings that didn’t meet its requirements.

All the same, Airbnb has had some international wins this year. In March, Berlin lifted its ban on short-term home-sharing allowing some owner occupiers to rent out rooms, but the rules are strict and violations are tethered to heavy fines. Airbnb also saw a breakthrough in Denmark this year. The country has introduced a tax law that makes clear how those in the sharing economy can pay their taxes.

Amid its various international efforts, Airbnb is soldiering on to win over the market in China. The company is launching a campaign aimed at sustainable tourism in the region, touting the ways in which its hosts are committed to green living.