How to watch Mark Zuckerberg testify before the European Parliament

Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the European Parliament on Tuesday, and you can see it all online. The meeting between the Facebook CEO and the parliamentarians who want answers about Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and user privacy was originally meant to be a closed-door chat, but now it will be live-streamed for the world to watch. Politico reported that the decision to stream the meeting came after a public outcry about the perceived secrecy of the little get-together.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said on Twitter Monday that he had personally raised the possibility of webcasting the meeting with Zuckerberg.

I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30 — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018

“I consider it very positive that the founder of Facebook has accepted our invitation to come in person to meet the representatives of 500 million Europeans,” President Tajani said. “It is a sign of respect for the legislator of the world’s largest market. I also appreciated that he has accepted my request that the meeting be directly open to all citizens.”

Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU representatives is set to take place on Tuesday. There’s no need to log on to Facebook to watch Zuck apologize some more. Instead, his appearance will be streamed on the EU Parliament website beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT.

If you have some sort of Pavlovian response to seeing Zuckerberg and have an unbearable urge to watch him testify on Facebook, the European Parliament does have its own Facebook page and they may live-stream the testimony there as well.