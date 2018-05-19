Royal wedding live stream 2018: How to watch the Harry-Meghan nuptials online

It’s not exactly the wedding of the century (that honor will go to whatever publicity stunt Marvel Comics is planning for next month), but the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is nevertheless going to be a must-see cultural event for people around the world. After weeks of anticipation, the royal couple will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel in England’s Windsor Castle.

The royal wedding ceremony is set to begin at noon London time (7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT) with guests arriving at around 9:30 a.m. Some U.S. news outlets are planning to begin their coverage as early as 4 a.m. ET.

Since every major news organization is covering the event, you’ll have no problem finding a place to see it. But if you’re a cord-cutter looking to live-stream the wedding, I’ve rounded up a few of the easiest no-frills ways to watch it online without all the pomp and circumstance. Because who wants pomp and circumstance at a wedding?

Here are a few of the best options:

Royal Family YouTube Page : The family’s official YouTube account will offer a live-stream of the wedding. You can even set a reminder now. The video is also embedded below. Find it here

PBS NewsHour : The news outlet's YouTube account will offer its own live-stream beginning at 4:30 ET. Find it here

The New York Times: The paper of record's YouTube page has a live-stream beginning at 4 a.m. Find it here

A number of paid streaming services will also live-stream the wedding, including HBO Now, which is airing special coverage from Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon. Similarly, CBS All Access has special coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET. If you’re already a subscriber, it might be worth streaming the event on one of these platforms, which should hopefully be equipped to handle the increased volume. Strange as it may seem, the royal family is still quite popular with young people—a demographic that presumably includes lots of cord-cutters—at least according to some recent survey data.

So happy streaming, wedding fans! If you need me, I’ll be sleeping in.