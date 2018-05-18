Here are all the best Royal Wedding drinking games in one handy list

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, May 19. While we don’t normally advocate drinking at 7 a.m. ET (let alone at 4 a.m. PT), there are no rules when it comes to celebrating an American actress marrying into England’s royal family.

To that end, we’ve gathered up some of the many royal wedding drinking games* floating around the web and compiled them into a handy list. Grab some champagne or a Pimms Cup and play along. Soon enough, you may think you are one of the 600 invitees to the royal wedding.

Is a flower girl crying? Drink

Did a guest trip on a gown? Drink

Was that someone’s phone ringing during the ceremony? Drink

Did someone mention that the carriage carrying the happy couple is called an Ascot Landau carriage? Drink

Is Prince George acting “cheeky”? Drink

Did Pippa Middleton’s dress from her sister’s wedding come up? Drink

Did you spot one of Prince Harry’s exes? Drink

Spice Girls sighting? Drink

Is an American announcer doing a British accent? Drink

Was that a Suits reference? Drink

Did someone mention that Meghan is American? Drink

Are TV commentators talking about Twitter, Facebook, or hashtags? Drink

Did someone say the magical words: “fairy tale,” “true love,” “happily ever after,” or “dream come true”? Drink

Did a commentator mention that Meghan’s parents are divorced? Drink

Is there a flashback to Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton? Drink

Did a TV announcer say that Meghan Markle was breaking royal protocol? Drink

*If you’re going to actually play these, please drink responsibly.