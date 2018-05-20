Billboard Music Awards live stream 2018: How to watch the BBMAs online without a TV

Well, if you thought awards season ended with the Oscars in March, you were sorely mistaken. Let’s not forget that the Tonys, the BET Awards, and the CMT awards are all set to air in the next few weeks.

But first up, we have the Billboard Music Awards, which take place on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET, and will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the nominees this year are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B. Kelly Clarkson will host the event.

Unfortunately, if you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the BBMAs on your computer or phone, you might have trouble accessing it online without pay-TV login credentials or a subscription to a paid streaming service that offers NBC as part of its package. The good news is, some streaming services offer free trials—and they’re easy to cancel—so you may be able to snag a month to watch the telecast without paying.

I’ve rounded up a few options below:

NBC online : The Peacock Network offers live TV on its website, but as stated above, you’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite TV company to access it. Maybe you can borrow a login from a friend or parent. Find it here.

: The Peacock Network offers live TV on its website, but as stated above, you’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite TV company to access it. Maybe you can borrow a login from a friend or parent. Find it here. FuboTV : This streaming service has a free trial going and offers NBC live streams in some areas. The service lets you watch on any device on iOS or Android. Find it here.

: This streaming service has a free trial going and offers NBC live streams in some areas. The service lets you watch on any device on iOS or Android. Find it here. YouTube TV : The Google-owned service offers NBC in select markets. You can find a full list here.

: The Google-owned service offers NBC in select markets. You can find a full list here. Sling TV : This is one of the first and most popular streaming service. It offers live NBC in select areas. To find out if you can get it in your city, you can plug in your zip code here.

: This is one of the first and most popular streaming service. It offers live NBC in select areas. To find out if you can get it in your city, you can plug in your zip code here. NBC mobile apps: This might be a good way to watch awards on your phone or iPad. Again, you’ll need a pay-TV login, and the live stream may not be available in all areas. You can find the app for iOS here and Android here.

Red carpet coverage of the BBMAs starts at 6 p.m. ET, and you can stream that for free on Twitter.