advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:11 am

This 12K video of a New York flyover is all you need to watch today

This 12K video of a New York flyover is all you need to watch today
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The stunningly beautiful video was captured in all its 12K glory by cinematographer Phil Holland using three RED Monstro 8K VistaVision cameras mounted on a drone. The results are nothing short of spellbinding (hat tip to Engadget).

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company