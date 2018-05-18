Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in the U.S.

The scandal-ridden company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, reports Reuters. The filing isn’t unexpected as the company and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month they would both be shutting down and filing for bankruptcy after an abrupt drop in business after news of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in March. It was then that allegations surfaced that said the Trump 2016 election campaign hired the firm to target voters on social media. The company was allegedly improperly using the data of at least 87 million Facebook users since 2014 in attempts to target voters with specific messaging for its users, who did not give their consent to have their demographic and psychometric data be used in such a way.
