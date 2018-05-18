Elon Musk: Boring Company’s L.A. “Loop” tunnel system will cost $1/ride

Musk revealed the cost of fares for his company’s tunneling system under Los Angeles at a Boring Company information session on Thursday, reports CNBC . Musk said the 11-mile, eight-minute trip would carry people from downtown L.A. to the city’s international airport for a fare of only $1:

“This system is designed to be more like a highway and a bunch of off-ramps and loops connecting to the highway, kind of like cars. Almost like an autonomous underground, multi-level car system . . . that costs a dollar.”

And Musk also addressed noise concerns, saying:

“Compared to a flying car, you don’t have to worry about bad weather, you can’t see it, hear it, feel it. You’re not dividing communities with lanes, and we think we can make this really fun.”

You can check out the hour-long session below.