Apple’s HomePod only takes fourth place in smart speaker race

The Cupertino company’s first foray into smart speakers could be off to a better start if Strategy Analytics estimates of its inaugural quarterly sales are right. The firm says Apple only sold 600,000 HomePods in its first quarter of release. That means the HomePod currently only has a 6% smart speaker market share. Amazon is the smart speaker leader, with an estimated 4 million Echo sales and 43.6% market share.
Google’s Home speakers come in second, with 2.4 million quarterly sales and a 26.5% market share. A smart speaker made by Alibaba sold 700,000 units in the same quarter, garnering it third place and a 7.6% market share. Apple did have one company lagging behind it: Xiaomi had only 200,000 smart speaker sales in the same quarter–a 2.4% market share.