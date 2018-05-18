The FDA just approved the first drug designed to prevent migraines

The drug is called Aimovig and is made by pharmaceutical giants Amgen and Novartis. It is delivered via injection with a device that is similar to an insulin pen, reports the New York Times. Aimovig works by blocking a protein fragment called CGRP, which instigates and perpetuates migraines. Aimovig will be available within the next week–potentially being a life-changing medication for millions of Americans afflicted by migraines.
Of course, there is the bad news: Aimovig costs $6,900 a year. The good news is that three other companies–Lilly, Teva, and Alder–have drugs similar to Aimovig either waiting for FDA approval or in the final stages of study. Once they hit the market, the price for all the migraine prevention drugs could decrease.