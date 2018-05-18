Bill Gates has some scary anecdotes about Donald Trump

MSNBC has obtained footage of the Microsoft founder addressing the Gates Foundation staff where he talked about his first meeting with Donald Trump, which took place in December 2016. According to Gates:

“There was a thing where he and I were at the same place before the election and I avoided him. Then he got elected. So then I went to see him in December.”

But Gates’s daughter had previously met Trump, and, when he first talked to the president, Bill Gates said it was creepy how much he knew about his daughter’s appearance:

“So when I first talked to him, it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance. [Gates’s wife] Melinda did not like that too well.”

The Microsoft founder also revealed that Trump once literally left an event he was at in a car just so he could fly back to the event via helicopter 20 minutes later to make a grand entrance:

“He knew my daughter, Jennifer, because Trump has this horse show thing down in Florida. He went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice. And then around 20 minutes later, he flew in on a helicopter to the same place. So clearly he had been driven away, and he wanted to make a grand entrance on a helicopter.”

And it doesn’t stop there: Gates described two meetings in the Trump Tower that he had with the president, noting that from the comments Trump made, he appears to have anti-vaccine leanings:

“In both of those two meetings he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines. And somebody, Robert Kennedy Jr., was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things, and I said, ‘No, that is a dead end, that would be a bad thing. Do not do that.'”

Trump was also confused about the difference between HIV and HPV:

“Both times he wanted to know the difference between HIV and HPV, and so I was able to explain that those are things that are rarely confused with each other.”

And of course, Gates revealed how Trump spoke of himself in the third person:

“When I walked in, his first sentence kind of threw me off. He said, ‘Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, but you are Trump.'”