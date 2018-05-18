Did IBM just come up with a way to solve traffic congestion?

The company has been granted a patent for a traffic management system that is powered by AI, reports TNW. The system describes a way artificial intelligence can control traffic lights that rely on cameras to tell how many cars and pedestrians are at the surveilled intersection. The AI would look at the camera feed to see if cars were being held at a red light even though there were clearly no other cars or pedestrians using the street that currently had the green light.
The AI could then change the traffic light sequence to allow for stopped cars to proceed safely. IBM thinks its AI solution would work well because it is a task a human could easily do. “The fact that this sort of information is “easy” for a human to absorb and use suggests AI has the potential to help,” said IBM inventor Steve Hobson.