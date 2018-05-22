Equinox says “sleep coaches” can improve your fitness

It’s already known that a number of elements factor into weight loss, including food, exercise, Netflix addiction, etc. Now a new study delves into another piece of the puzzle: sleep. Or more specifically, how the habits that keep you from optimal shuteye can affect your fitness levels.

Equinox, in conjunction with researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, revealed findings linking behavioral “sleep coaching” to exercise performance. That’s right, they may have finally answered the question of whether or not that late-night cheesecake will slow you down in the morning.

The clinical research study–the first of its kind–found that sleep coaching, which involves improving people’s sleep quality by getting them to change their lifestyle habits, does indeed impact one’s athletic performance. The goal was to prove how a behavioral-level step-by-step program could push incremental improvement in the quality and duration of sleep and, as a result of that, affect fitness outcomes.

Over 30 participants took part in the 12-week study, submitting detailed sleep logs each week. They recorded everything from alcohol consumption to middle-of-the-night bathrooms breaks, which were evaluated by sleep researchers.

The research team also conducted lengthy interviews, asking questions like: What time do you typically go to bed? What time do you get up in the morning? How many hours do you spend in bed? How many hours are you actually asleep out of that time? What’s your sleep quality? And do you get sleepy at a particular time in the evening?

“There are a lot of things that interfere with our ability to sleep well because we’re often pulled in many different directions,” explains David Harris, vice president, health and human performance at Equinox. “The first thing we wanted to solve was really understand: How are people living on a daily basis as it relates to their desired fitness outcome.”

Researchers measured each participant’s metabolic rate, then analyzed their habits. They paired the two together to see if they were working together in a conducive manner. They then recommended reasonable tweaks, such as advocating less tech use before bed or nixing late-night meals. The study showed that coaching helped those who participated work out longer and at higher intensities, with their overall body fat percentage significantly decreased.