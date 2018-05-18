Top 5 ads of the week: Spotify’s horror and Fox Sports’ summer

This week Spotify launched the brand’s biggest ever marketing campaign to help promote its newly upgraded free version. The spots are set up as fake summer blockbuster trailers, dropping two favorite tracks into unexpected places. In one, an action-flick car chase turns into a Miley Cyrus bonding session, while the other turns Camila Cabello’s “Havana” into a horror flick. Spotify’s global executive creative director Alex Bodman told me earlier this week that the idea for the campaign came from the product itself, specifically the new heart feature, which allows you to like a certain song, and then, based on that, Spotify can serve up and suggest new music to you. That’s nice and all, but damn that “Havana” puppet is creeeeepy. Onward!

Spotify “Horror”

What: A Spotify spot aimed at promoting the newest edition of the streaming services’ ad-supported version.

Who: Spotify

Why we care: A fun way to illustrate the brainworming effect of certain songs, and how this tune will now be in your head for the rest of the day.

Fox Sports “This Summer”

What: Fox Sports’ new hype spot for broadcasting the 2018 World Cup.

Who: Fox Sports, Wieden+Kennedy New York

Why we care: Okay, so maybe this feels pulled from the same ad style playbook of W+K London’s work for both Nike and England’s Football Association, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still pretty damn good. Love the cameos by Deadpool, David Beckham, 76ers star Joel Embiid, Team USA vet Alex Morgan, Evander Holyfield, and more. A fun way to distract American fans from the fact that their team won’t be in Russia next month.