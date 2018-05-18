Top 5 ads of the week: Spotify’s horror and Fox Sports’ summer

This week Spotify launched the brand’s biggest ever marketing campaign to help promote its newly upgraded free version. The spots are set up as fake summer blockbuster trailers, dropping two favorite tracks into unexpected places. In one, an action-flick car chase turns into a Miley Cyrus bonding session, while the other turns Camila Cabello’s “Havana” into a horror flick. Spotify’s global executive creative director Alex Bodman told me earlier this week that the idea for the campaign came from the product itself, specifically the new heart feature, which allows you to like a certain song, and then, based on that, Spotify can serve up and suggest new music to you. That’s nice and all, but damn that “Havana” puppet is creeeeepy. Onward!
Spotify “Horror”
What: A Spotify spot aimed at promoting the newest edition of the streaming services’ ad-supported version.
Who: Spotify
Why we care: A fun way to illustrate the brainworming effect of certain songs, and how this tune will now be in your head for the rest of the day.
Fox Sports “This Summer”
What: Fox Sports’ new hype spot for broadcasting the 2018 World Cup.
Who: Fox Sports, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Why we care: Okay, so maybe this feels pulled from the same ad style playbook of W+K London’s work for both Nike and England’s Football Association, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still pretty damn good. Love the cameos by Deadpool, David Beckham, 76ers star Joel Embiid, Team USA vet Alex Morgan, Evander Holyfield, and more. A fun way to distract American fans from the fact that their team won’t be in Russia next month.
J-B Weld “Chair”
What: The first national TV ad campaign in the 50-year history of Atlanta-based adhesive brand J-B Weld.
Who: J-B Weld, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
Why we care: Brands know what they’re getting with Nick Offerman: a hilarious take on the everyman. And if you’re the right fit (as Lagavulin has proved), the work will shine. On one hand, this is just a straight-up TV commercial for some glue. On the other, it’s Offerman aggressively rocking in a chair while staring into your soul and casually reading Moby Dick.
Yeti “Hometown”
What: The latest short film from the outdoors accessory brand (and 2018 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies honoree) Yeti.
Who: Yeti, director Greg Kohs
Why we care: A good story, well told. As I said earlier this week, whether it’s a backcountry ski guide, a hunting dog, an Icelandic ice-fishing mom, or a Brooklyn-based BBQ pitmaster, Yeti has a keen eye for interesting characters with a common thread of feel-good inspiration.
Thomson Reuters Foundation “The Real Price of Sneakers”
What: What appears to be another sneaker unboxing video by the popular YouTuber Jaques Slade quickly becomes a clever PSA for fair and safe working conditions for workers around the world.
Who: Thomson Reuters Foundation, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
Why we care: It’s not news that unboxing videos are insanely popular, and by targeting Slade’s more than 850,000 YouTube subscribers, this helps take the issue of fair wages and worker safety directly to those most engaged with the industry.