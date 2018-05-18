Exclusive: Raden’s founder explains why his smart luggage startup shuttered

Last December, when airlines announced that they would no longer allow battery-equipped carry-ons on board, Josh Udashkin saw the writing on the wall.

Three years earlier, he had launched a smart luggage startup called Raden. His sleek hardshell cases were loaded with phone chargers, weight-measuring tools, and an app that tracked the location of your bag. Of course, all this hinged on a built-in battery. “The new policy was a black swan event for a startup,” he tells me. “We were watching to see if sales would go down after the no-battery rule. They did.”

That policy change was Raden’s death blow, according to Udashkin. Yesterday he shuttered his company. The e-commerce site was taken down and replaced with a sad note to customers. “We are grateful to all those who supported us the last three years,” it reads. “We are not another cautionary tale. Please keep supporting young brands and innovative products–we will be building new ones.”

We're live on @needsupply ????????#RollWithRaden A post shared by Raden (@raden) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

It’s the second brand to die off because of the new airline restrictions. Bluesmart, another smart luggage startup, bit the dust on May 1. Both of these startups focused on the tech features of the luggage. In Bluesmart’s case, the batteries were not removable, which made the product useless in this new context. Raden’s battery was, in fact, removable, but without it, he was selling a dumb suitcase.

The Problem Of Pivoting

Udashkin says if he had taken more capital, he might have been able to pivot Raden. He had only raised around $5 million, while Raden’s closest competitor, Away, has landed $31 million in VC funding. With more cash, Udashkin could have perhaps repackaged Raden as a lifestyle brand or developed new tech features. But Udashkin says he had deliberately tried to take as little money as he could get away with because he did not want to face unreasonable investor expectations. It was hard enough keeping his business afloat without crazy growth metrics.

“I was working day in and day out to sell enough suitcases to make payroll,” he says. “It was this crushing, never-ending cycle.”