Hey, Alexa, who is the archbishop of Canterbury? Hey, Siri, what time is the royal wedding? Hey, Google, who is Meghan Markle’s father?

As royal wedding mania has turned our Tostitos seven-layer dip into wedding cakes, our Whoppers into American Royales, and Chili’s into a hat peddler, so too has it come for our digital assistants. The algorithm behind Amazon’s Alexa has been fed a steady diet of royal wedding trivia, USA Today reports.

Now when Alexa users have questions about what time the royal wedding will take place, how many people would have to die for Prince Harry to take the throne, or where the diamond in Markle’s ring came from (Princess Diana, of course), Alexa can answer.

It’s not just Alexa who can heed the call: Both Google’s digital assistant and Apple’s Siri can answer your burning questions about the goings-on at St. George’s Chapel. For instance, if you say, “Hey, Google, where’s St. George’s Chapel?” It will most likely respond, “in Windsor Castle.”

USA Today tested the royal wedding trivia chops of the three most common digital assistants and found that, while Google and Alexa were able to answer common questions quickly, Siri was able to direct users to Apple links that gave the most complete answers.

So if you have questions about Meghan’s path to royalty, go ahead and ask Siri. But be aware that if you are asking Google royal trivia during the ceremony at my royal wedding watch party, I’ll be asking Alexa about undetectable poisons.