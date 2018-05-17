The best (and worst) 5-word career advice Twitter is giving grads

Not that you asked, graduates, but the Twitterverse is coming out in force to guide you through your first steps as a newly minted member of the Class of 2018. So we combed #GraduationAdviceIn5Words for the better bits of wisdom to keep in mind (as well as some nuggets you can probably ignore).
Emotional intelligence is a key job skill, so be nice:
When in doubt, be kind. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words
— Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) May 17, 2018
Forget what you could’ve done better, and focus on developing what you already do well:
Focus On Your Strengths Daily#GraduationAdviceIn5Words
— StrengthsFinder (@StrengthsFinder) May 17, 2018
Don’t wait to start putting money away:
Start saving for retirement now! #graduationadvicein5words
— Travis Credit Union (@TravisCU) May 17, 2018
Remember that bankruptcy doesn’t cancel student loans:
Bankruptcy doesn't cancel student loans. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words pic.twitter.com/FBtviIbQT7
— Jacki King (@ReadJackiKing) May 17, 2018
Those last two are likely to raise blood pressures. Wages continue to be low and student loans are at historic highs. But while saving might sound like a pipe-dream, some underpaid entry-level workers have figured out how to get started (here are a few tips).
If you’re submitting a resume anywhere, it’s safe to assume an automated system is doing the first review, so avoid weird fonts and formatting. And bad aesthetic choices:
Never EVER use comic sans #GraduationAdvicein5Words
— Thomas Panarese (@mrpanarese) May 17, 2018
Of course, with unemployment at record lows and underemployment very much a thing, this “advice” isn’t very helpful:
Good luck. Enjoy the robots. pic.twitter.com/Q4nzFjaOAj
— Scott Santens (@scottsantens) May 17, 2018
Neither is this, if you’re looking to apply that degree and avoid low wages:
McDonald’s is always hiring, guys. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words
— ⚾️☯️nAmyste???????????? (@AAskelson) May 17, 2018
This isn’t the most sage counsel when you consider what recruiters might be scrutinizing even more closely than LinkedIn:
"Delete all old social media." #GraduationAdvicein5Words https://t.co/glZKqwv1QD pic.twitter.com/ptmxFdalER
— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) May 17, 2018
You’ll want to give employers something to find when they inevitably hit up your social profiles, though. Here’s how to make sure they like what they see.
In the meantime, these Twitter users point out that when the going gets tough, there’s always board games and booze:
Scotch isn’t all that bad.#GraduationAdviceIn5Words
— Connor Hope (@CondorianFM) May 17, 2018
Play more #DungeonsAndDragons #GraduationAdviceIn5Words
— Tabletop Blacksmith (@TabletopBS) May 17, 2018
Not that you should necessarily take that advice. Looking for better suggestions? One Fast Company editor suggests that you start with his career newsletter for recent grads:
Read "Hit the Ground Running" #GraduationAdviceIn5Words ????????????https://t.co/Ygrs2oK66N
— Rich Bellis (@mr_bellis) May 17, 2018