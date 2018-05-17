The best (and worst) 5-word career advice Twitter is giving grads

Not that you asked, graduates, but the Twitterverse is coming out in force to guide you through your first steps as a newly minted member of the Class of 2018. So we combed #GraduationAdviceIn5Words for the better bits of wisdom to keep in mind (as well as some nuggets you can probably ignore).

Forget what you could’ve done better, and focus on developing what you already do well:

When in doubt, be kind. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words

Emotional intelligence is a key job skill , so be nice:

Remember that bankruptcy doesn’t cancel student loans:

Those last two are likely to raise blood pressures. Wages continue to be low and student loans are at historic highs. But while saving might sound like a pipe-dream, some underpaid entry-level workers have figured out how to get started (here are a few tips).

If you’re submitting a resume anywhere, it’s safe to assume an automated system is doing the first review, so avoid weird fonts and formatting. And bad aesthetic choices:

Never EVER use comic sans #GraduationAdvicein5Words — Thomas Panarese (@mrpanarese) May 17, 2018

Of course, with unemployment at record lows and underemployment very much a thing, this “advice” isn’t very helpful: