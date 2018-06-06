This graphic novel perfectly captures the tragedy of post-truth

It’s a great time to be a conspiracy peddler with an enormous megaphone. Or at least it may have been until the litigations began.

Sandy Hook parents are suing Alex Jones for his false-flag rumormongering. The family of Seth Rich is suing Fox News for an article Sean Hannity flogged relentlessly, even after it was retracted. And as these lawsuits chug along on the road to eventual settlements, the first piece of art to truly demystify how an average citizen might get swept up in a conspiracy’s tornado pull, Nick Drnaso’s sobering graphic novel Sabrina, has just arrived in bookstores. Considering how of-the-moment Sabrina is, it might be surprising that it was conceived over three years ago.

“The fact that it lines up thematically with some things that are getting a lot of attention right now in the media is an unfortunate coincidence,” Drnaso says.

The author had the initial idea for Sabrina in late 2014, and began writing and drawing early the following year. He was deep into the project by the time the election cycle rolled around, at which point he realized there would be a new president in the near-future in which he’d set the book. For that reason, he largely left out politics from his street-level story about a man in a vulnerable place who gradually proves susceptible to an Alex Jones-type provocateur. (The question of what it means when the actual president endorses the actual Alex Jones, for instance, is beyond the scope of the story.)

The story begins when the titular Sabrina goes missing in Chicago. Sabrina’s aimless boyfriend Teddy eventually accepts an invitation from his friend Calvin, a clerical cog in the Air Force, to fly out to Colorado Springs and decompress. Add into Teddy’s raw emotional stew of anger, guilt, uncertainty, and gobs of glacially unfolding time the Albert Douglas Radio Show, which constantly calls into question the truth according to mainstream media. Things deteriorate quickly for Teddy and Calvin when Sabrina’s fate becomes a minor national news item that Albert Douglas takes a special interest in. Meanwhile, Drnaso illustrates the proceedings with an attention to detail that perfectly captures the numbing familiarity of seeing the latest school massacre trend on Twitter, right next to a hashtag promoting America’s Got Talent.

Although Sabrina’s themes seem especially relevant in 2018, the elements Drnaso employs to express them were hanging around in a different form as he worked through writing and illustrating the story.

“The conspiracies that were circulating when I started the book were all about the impending FEMA camps that Obama was creating to round us all up and begin some kind of genocide,” Drnaso says. “Of course, here we are in 2018, and nothing like that remotely happened, so I wonder what happened to the people that believed that. I guess the narrative has just shifted to something else. The irony is that Trump seems to threaten personal freedom all the time. I can only pray that cooler heads will prevail.”