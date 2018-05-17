Deadpool hijacked the DVD covers of 16 movies sold at Walmart

What: DVD covers of well-known movies, doctored to include Deadpool.
Who: 20th Century Fox.
Why we care: Everywhere you look these days, you’ll find Deadpool. There he is telling monologue jokes for Stephen Colbert. An ad for frozen food company, Devour? Hey, why not? He’s also popped up in an improbable number of other places across the pop culture spectrum. In fact, he’s now even appearing on the DVD box covers of other movies.
Recently, Walmart shoppers may have noticed that the My Cousin Vinny they were considering copping contains 100% more Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds’s mouthy superhero now appears in the cover image’s police lineup, banishing stars Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei into the cinematic ether. In total, 16 movies from Deadpool’s studio, 20th Century Fox, are participating in the switcheroo, and these include several X-Men films (naturally), Fight Club, and Office Space. It’s just the latest prong of the scorched earth promotional blitz leading up to Deadpool 2‘s release date on Friday. Personally, I wouldn’t mind a Predator DVD with Deadpool subbing in for Schwarzenegger, but at this point, I’m ready for the world’s most in-your-face superhero to get out of my face.
In the meantime, have a look at the DVD covers and displays below.
guys look at the movie rack at walmart! brett just sent me the photo. the promo for deadpool is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/eDSL05MLbg
— semi-stable centenarian ????????⭐️ (@rainbowslinky) May 15, 2018
Have you seen these new #Deadpool variant Blu-ray slipcovers for a bunch of different movies? I stopped at Walmart to buy Office Space and they were so awesome I bought the entire set of 16 Blu-rays! #podernfamily #TuesdayThoughts @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/VkARhf3zx4
— The MoviePass Pod????️ (@themoviepasspod) May 15, 2018
Walmart took their 5$ DVD section and replaced all the cover art with Deadpool variants ???????? pic.twitter.com/0mafM7gSLb
— Meme Chef Lance (@TheDragula) May 16, 2018
#Deadpool photobombs the covers of some of Fox’s classic films – get yours exclusively at #Walmart, tomorrow, May 15th! (1/2) – #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/oke8fT1XsF
— The Nerdy Basement (@nerdy_basement) May 14, 2018