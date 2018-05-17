Deadpool hijacked the DVD covers of 16 movies sold at Walmart

Who: 20th Century Fox.

Why we care: Everywhere you look these days, you’ll find Deadpool. There he is telling monologue jokes for Stephen Colbert. An ad for frozen food company, Devour? Hey, why not? He’s also popped up in an improbable number of other places across the pop culture spectrum. In fact, he’s now even appearing on the DVD box covers of other movies.

Recently, Walmart shoppers may have noticed that the My Cousin Vinny they were considering copping contains 100% more Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds’s mouthy superhero now appears in the cover image’s police lineup, banishing stars Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei into the cinematic ether. In total, 16 movies from Deadpool’s studio, 20th Century Fox, are participating in the switcheroo, and these include several X-Men films (naturally), Fight Club, and Office Space. It’s just the latest prong of the scorched earth promotional blitz leading up to Deadpool 2‘s release date on Friday. Personally, I wouldn’t mind a Predator DVD with Deadpool subbing in for Schwarzenegger, but at this point, I’m ready for the world’s most in-your-face superhero to get out of my face.

In the meantime, have a look at the DVD covers and displays below.

guys look at the movie rack at walmart! brett just sent me the photo. the promo for deadpool is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/eDSL05MLbg — semi-stable centenarian ????????⭐️ (@rainbowslinky) May 15, 2018