4 ways to show curiosity in job interviews (and why you need to)

You can’t always know what employers are looking for in job candidates, but it’s a safe bet that you’re better off coming across as more, rather than less, curious. Not only do companies need to bet on people who can adapt and learn (since, according to one estimate , up to 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 don’t exist today), but organizations are already having trouble filling open positions right now.

Curiosity alone can’t close these talent gaps, but it can certainly make you more employable in the current work environment. Indeed, being curious is the precursor to learning faster and better, and thereby adapting to change rather than succumbing to it. Here are a few ways you can turn your curiosity into a marketable job skill during an interview.

1. Ask a few thoughtful questions

Interviewers aren’t just interested in your answers. They also want to evaluate the questions you ask them. Asking too many questions may derail the interview and annoy them, but asking none will make you look uninterested or unprepared.

To be sure, the best questions depend on the context–like the type of organization and role you’re interviewing for–but there are also a few general rules to follow. For starters, opt for open-ended questions, such as “Why do you see X as important?” or “How do you see Y changing in the future?” You should also pay close attention to the interests and priorities that the interviewer seems to express, this way you can ask about things that will engage them more (yes, this means tapping into their curiosity). Finally, you should expand your line of questioning beyond the role itself and ask about the organization’s values, goals, and strategy.

2. Talk about your own interests and hobbies

Some people are more curious than others, but everybody is curious about something. Psychological research suggests that our interests and hobbies are a strong indicator of our curiosity and, additionally, that we’re more likely to develop useful skills and abilities when we’re curious about something. This makes intuitive sense.