Pluralsight IPO follows in Dropbox’s footsteps with first-day pop

Utah-based startup Pluralsight made its public debut this morning, raising $310.5 million at a valuation of nearly $2 billion. The company originally set a price range of $10-$12 per share, later increased that to $12-$14 per share, and then yesterday announced $15 per share pricing. The stock opened on the Nasdaq at $20 per share, a pop of 34%.

Two months prior, fellow enterprise technology startup Dropbox saw its shares increase 36% on day one, also trading on the Nasdaq. The stock is now worth over $30 per share, giving Dropbox a valuation of $12.2 billion. Similarly, in April, DocuSign jumped 31% and Zuora nearly 43%.

Of the recent enterprise IPOs, Pluralsight and Dropbox operate the most similar business models, leveraging B2C customers to generate interest on the part of more lucrative B2B customers.

“When we were out on the road, the investors recognized that immediately,” says Pluralsight cofounder and CEO Aaron Skonnard. “We have this awesome B2C consumer base, we’re helping individuals learn these skills. They take us into their business, and that’s a key part of our go-to-market. And that’s exactly what they heard from Dropbox.”

In the end, the offering was more than 20 times oversubscribed.

The central difference between Pluralsight and other enterprise tech companies is the importance of Pluralsight’s outward facing talent. The company offers customers access to a library of technology courses, covering topics including front-end web development, data science, and security. Each course is taught by a contracted industry expert, who is paid according to the course’s popularity. (Some instructors have earned upwards of $1 million.)