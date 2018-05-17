Thanks to AI, you may not have to pay attention to conference calls anymore

A new AI-fueled service is about to do away with the worst part of a conference call—having to pay attention to it.

VoiceAI is a new service that came about after Dialpad, the business communications company behind UberConference, acquired TalkIQ, an artificial intelligence service with real-time speech recognition. According to TechCrunch, the two companies, which were both built on the Google Cloud Platform, started working together to create real-time communications solutions that incorporated TalkIQ’s real-time speech recognition and natural language processing technologies. Dialpad liked the work their collaboration produced and ended up buying TalkIQ.

The result of their new business is VoiceAI, a service that will include real-time transcription of all those incredibly long conference calls and earning reports, so if you drift off during Facebook’s first post-Cambridge Analytica scandal earnings call and miss Mark Zuckerberg’s apology, you can just read the transcript later.

VoiceAI also comes with real-time sentiment analyses and coaching for call centers. For businesses with a large customer service component, this could help expedite calls by “providing real-time recommendations to representatives as conversations happen,” per a press release.

The service will also provide smart notes, which automatically pick out the salient points in a meeting or call, so you’ll know exactly what Elon Musk said about investors and their “bonehead” and “boring” questions during a Tesla earnings call.

Similarly, if your boss tells you mid-conference call to write a blog post about a new AI-driven conference call service, VoiceAI can follow-up with action items in a shareable summary at the end of each call, making it easy to know what you need to do. So if you were busy arguing with coworkers about “Laurel” versus “Yanny” in Slack—instead of paying attention to the call like you were supposed to be—you don’t have to panic.

The future is sounding better all the time.