YouTube is getting ready to launch two new subscription services

The company announced the new subscription services in a blog post. They will replace the YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscription services currently available. Here’s how the two new subscription services break down:
YouTube Music
- Replaces Google Play Music.
- A new music streaming service with its own dedicated mobile app featuring thousands of playlists and millions of songs.
- Ad-supported version is free.
- Ad-free version called YouTube Music Premium is $9.99 a month.
- Launches May 22.
YouTube Premium
- Replaces YouTube Red, which cost $9.99 a month.
- Includes all the benefits of the new YouTube Music Premium, plus it gives subscribers access to YouTube ad-free as well as access to YouTube’s original video content, such as the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.
- You’ll also be able to download videos for offline viewing.
- Costs $11.99 a month.
- Launching “soon.”