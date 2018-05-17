advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:03 am

YouTube is getting ready to launch two new subscription services

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company announced the new subscription services in a blog post. They will replace the YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscription services currently available. Here’s how the two new subscription services break down:

YouTube Music

  • Replaces Google Play Music.
  • A new music streaming service with its own dedicated mobile app featuring thousands of playlists and millions of songs.
  • Ad-supported version is free.
  • Ad-free version called YouTube Music Premium is $9.99 a month.
  • Launches May 22.

YouTube Premium

  • Replaces YouTube Red, which cost $9.99 a month.
  • Includes all the benefits of the new YouTube Music Premium, plus it gives subscribers access to YouTube ad-free as well as access to YouTube’s original video content, such as the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.
  • You’ll also be able to download videos for offline viewing.
  • Costs $11.99 a month.
  • Launching “soon.”

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company