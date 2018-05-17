Uber is airing TV ads with its CEO to help improve its reputation

I’m Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new CEO. Since joining nine months ago, my priority has been to listen to you: to cities and communities and to my own employees. I’ve seen a lot of good. We’ve changed the way people get around; we’ve provided new opportunities. But moving forward, it’s time to move in a new direction. And I want you to know just how excited I am to write Uber’s next chapter with you.

This begins with new leadership and a new culture, and you’re going to see improvements to our service with better pickups and ride quality for both riders and drivers. One of our core values as a company is to always do the right thing. And if there are times when we fall short, we commit to being open, taking responsibility for the problem, and fixing it. You’ve got my word that we’re charting an even better road for Uber and for those that rely on us every day.