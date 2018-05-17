Former Uber exec who obtained medical records of rape victim may sue Uber

Eric Alexander, the president of business in the Asia Pacific for Uber, was fired last year after it was revealed he obtained the medical records of an Uber passenger in India who was raped. The sexual assault of one of its passengers led to a host of problems–and eventual reform–for Uber in India, but, as Recode reported, Alexander was allegedly among some of the executives at the company who didn’t believe the sexual assault incident was entirely true. In order to investigate, Alexander somehow obtained the rape victim’s medical files and allegedly even shared them with former CEO Travis Kalanick. In 2017 Uber ended up firing Alexander over the incident.