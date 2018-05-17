North Korea is selling facial recognition tech to unwitting companies

And it’s not just facial recognition technology. The rogue state is also selling fingerprint-scanning technology, VPN and encryption software, and even building websites for clients in other countries, reports NPR. The news is based off a report on North Korea’s IT networks by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. The state is reportedly selling the tech through a series of front companies that can be traced back to the North Korean regime.
Among its customers, the report says, are large companies in China, European firms, “at least one reputable defense firm in a U.S.-allied country,” parts of the Nigerian government, and possibly even a U.S. primary school and law enforcement agencies. One alleged North Korean-affiliated company called Future TechGroup even won a prestigious award in Switzerland for its facial recognition technology.