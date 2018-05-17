How better branding is pushing Kenyan teens to use contraception

When a nonprofit in Kenya made contraception free for teenagers and broadcast radio ads to announce the giveaway, not that many people showed up to claim an IUD or implant and condoms. In a country where rates of teen pregnancy and HIV infection are high, young people often still don’t use contraception. The nonprofit– Marie Stopes Kenya , the local equivalent of Planned Parenthood in the U.S.–decided to try something different. Working with Ideo.org , the nonprofit arm of the design firm Ideo, they created a new lifestyle brand that introduces the idea of using contraception in a way that feels almost incidental.

The brand, called Future Fab, hosts events with dance contests and fashion shows where teen girls talk about their dreams for the future. In a magazine, other young women talk about how they’re pursuing a particular path–a university student, for example, talks about how she grew up poor but she’s now studying to become a doctor; a soccer player talks about how she kept playing the sport even when she was teased for playing a game more commonly played by boys.

But when the med student shares a few of her favorite things, she lists condoms along with lipstick. Along with dating tips and advice on ways to “own your future,” the magazine explains how IUDs work. At each event, there’s a separate area where young people can learn about contraception and learn where they can go to get it.

The premise is simple: young women, and other people in the community, didn’t want to talk about contraception. But they do want to talk about goals. When teenagers do become pregnant, that often means deferring future plans or giving up on them completely, continuing the intergenerational cycle of poverty. By making the connection between contraception and pursuing dreams–and focusing more explicitly on dreams, the brand resonated.

“I think if you were to look at the Future Fab program and the elements of it, you wouldn’t know that from the outside that it has anything to do with contraception,” says Jessa Blades, who leads Ideo.org’s program on reproductive health for teens, called Health XO. “Instead, we flipped that narrative and said, let’s see what matters most to people and what people care about, and we slowly make the connection to the role that contraception can play.”

Stigma is one reason that contraceptive use has been low in the past. “Teenagers want information about contraception, but talking about it is still considered taboo unless girls are married,” says Roselyne Ouso, marketing manager at Marie Stopes Kenya. The language often used in clinics, like “family planning,” further cements the idea that contraception isn’t for teenagers.