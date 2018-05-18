Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?

The news that Disney executives have discussed bringing back John Lasseter, the Pixar and Disney Animation chief creative officer who took a leave of absence last November over allegations that he had inappropriately hugged and kissed employees, was met with surprise and head-shaking earlier this week when it was reported by the Wall Street Journal .

One former Pixar executive told Fast Company that many Pixar employees were “incredulous” at the news that they might again be working with Lasseter, who became known amongst staff for alcohol-infused, sloppy behavior at movie premieres and unwanted advances in the workplace.

Lasseter announced his leave in an email to staff in which he apologized for “missteps” that made staffers feel “disrespected and uncomfortable.” He said that time away would give him “the opportunity to start taking better care of myself, to recharge and be inspired.” Ever since, a debate has raged within Disney about whether Lasseter would come back, as Fast Company reported in April.

One entertainment executive called the possibility of Lasseter returning “a dumb move” for Disney, saying it appears the company is putting more value on one “bad senior guy” than many low-level employees.

Sources spoke with Fast Company on the condition of anonymity out of fear for retribution from within the industry.

“He should not be allowed to return,” said one high-level publicist who has no connection to either Disney or Pixar. “He has a years-long problem touching and being aggressive with women. That’s a pattern and it’s called sexual harassment. I don’t know how you turn that sow’s ear into a silk purse, from a communications or any other standpoint.”

But there are some who wonder if perhaps we are entering new phase of the #MeToo era, a phase where highly visible companies like Disney can find a middle ground when it comes to handling employees who have been caught up in a sexual harassment scandal. That at least seems to be under consideration for offenders whose actions are not on the “Harvey level,” as one person put it, referring to Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul who’s been accused of multiple rapes and whose name has come to define the #MeToo movement. The accusations against Lasseter are limited to inappropriate touching and kissing.