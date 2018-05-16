Mark Zuckerberg finally agrees to appear before the European Parliament

It took 57 days for the Facebook CEO to make up his mind, but Zuckerberg will indeed face the EU Parliament to answer questions about data privacy and the Cambridge Analytica affair. He’ll also be asked about how Facebook plans to comply with the data privacy requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will come into effect May 25. Because Facebook is registered in Ireland, it is subject to regulation by the EU Parliament. Here’s the tweet from European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: