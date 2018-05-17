3 simple steps that stop you from being a pushover

Some workers are naturally more assertive than others. But there’s a pretty wide gap between being assertive and being a total pushover, and if you land on the wrong end of that spectrum, you might end up not only setting back your career, but making yourself unhappy on the job .

Of course, it’s easy to see how someone who’s naturally timid might quickly reach pushover status. Maybe you have a demanding, aggressive boss you’re eager to please. Or maybe you simply find it easier to agree to things than to argue against them.

The problem, of course, is that if you don’t change your ways, you’ll not only risk getting completely taken advantage of, but quite possibly burn out when others realize they can unload on you regularly. To avoid that fate, here are a few important steps to take.

1. Learn to say no the right way

At the core of not being a pushover is mastering the art of respectfully but firmly saying no. Now one misconception is that you need to qualify each “no” you utter with a drawn-out, elaborate excuse. You don’t. Rather, you just need to be matter-of-fact and secure in your responses.

Here’s an example. Imagine your manager asks you to work on a Saturday to help your team meet a deadline. Your first inclination might be to either say yes, or attempt to get out of that request by saying no but offering an intricate story to go along with it. But rather than start telling some tale of your long-lost cousin coming to town while your cat simultaneously needs his claws professionally filed down by the one groomer in town authorized to deal with that breed, save yourself the trouble and just say something like “No, coming in this Saturday won’t work for me since I have previous obligations that day.”

Keeping your answers short and sweet often sends a louder message than feeling the need to justify them. And chances are, once your boss is caught off-guard by a “no” or two, he or she will get the point and stop attempting to take advantage.

Related: The right doses of self-interest and altruism for your career