Audible can now read you a goodnight story at InterContinental Hotels

The next time you check in to an InterContinental Hotel, you’ll want to check out Audible’s new playlist. The hotel and resort chain has teamed up with the digital story company for a new collection, called Stories of the InterContinental Life , curated in part by the executive producer of The Paris Review podcast, Brendan Francis Newnam.

The new audio library pairs literary works with iconic travel destinations (think: Breakfast at Tiffany’s and New York) where InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties are located. Newnam, who must be the luckiest man alive, will also host a Literary Concierge Series, a literary salon for hotel guests. Travelers who really want to get lost in a good book can sign up for the hotels’ Novel Nights package, which includes an Audible download card and late checkout in case you stay up all night listening to a good book.

Looking for a good travel book? Check out their selected titles:

Cannery Row by John Steinbeck – Monterey

Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote – New York

The Movie Goer by Walker Percy – New Orleans

Shanghai Girls by Lisa See – Shanghai

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez – Cartagena

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah – Paris

Brick Lane by Monica Ali – London

A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain by Robert Olen Butler – Saigon

A Tokyo Romance by Ian Buruma – Tokyo

Last Night in Montreal by Emily St. John-Mandel– Montreal

The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert – Tahiti

The Adventures of Augie March by Saul Bellow – Chicago