Marriott is going all-in on experiences

If you want to know where chef Daniel Boulud likes to eat in Lyon or where actress Lea Michele likes to shop in L.A., Marriott can help. The company has expanded its Marriott’s Moments program to include over 110,000 new attractions and activities available to any and all, with an additional 8,000 Moments that can only be redeemed with Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) points.

To make its experiences stand-out in a sea of experiences (and perhaps deliver a sharp elbow to Airbnb), Marriott tapped into some serious star talent. Marriott Moments now include recommendations about chef Eric Ripert’s favorite food market in Marrakech, world champion freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy’s tips for touring the Matterhorn in Switzerland, and sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya’s suggestions for dog-sledding in Juneau.

In addition to the celebrity recommendations, Marriott Moments offers itineraries in categories like the “Pop-Culture Vulture” for trendy travelers, “Exhaust Your Kids and Be the Family Hero,” and the always popular, “Young, Broke & Fabulous.” They all feature curated lists for the best things to do from around the world, available for purchase with any major credit card, natch. Thanks to a partnership with Eatwith, the online foodie community, Marriott Moments guests can also book feasts with a family in Rome, or a pastry class in Paris.

You don’t even have to leave your hotel to take part in a Moment: Learn to saber Champagne in Miami or cook up a Mediterranean feast at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, with more hotel-based experiences for the lazy coming soon.