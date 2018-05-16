Watch Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie testify before the Senate

Data researcher Christopher Wylie will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning for a hearing on data privacy. Lawmakers will grill the Canadian coder on his knowledge of, and role in, the Cambridge Analytica scandal that turned Facebook upside-down earlier this year.

Wylie, you might recall, was the research director who spilled secrets about the firm’s improper harvesting of Facebook user data. Cambridge Analytica, which worked on political campaigns for Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, boasted that it could micro-target Facebook users based on intimate details about their interests and affiliations. The company ceased operations earlier this month, citing a groundswell of “unfairly negative” media coverage.

The hearing starts today at 10 a.m. ET at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. C-SPAN will offer a live stream of the hearing here.