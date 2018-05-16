What critics are saying about “Solo: A Star Wars Story” so far

The journey to the screen for Solo: A Star Wars Story has been nearly as fraught as Han Solo’s legendary Kessel Run. (The actual fraught level of said Kessel Run has only been alluded to in the past, but in this prequel we apparently get to see it.) There was the long search for an actor worthy of filling Harrison Ford’s shoes, which eventually ended with Alden Ehrenreich, rather than one of Hollywood’s leading Chrises . Then there was the messy exit of the original director duo, The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller , who were eventually replaced by Ron Howard . Also, there was that long wait for a plot synopsis or, really, any information at all about the movie, before the trailer dropped in February. Now, Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally here, benefitting from a surge of hype around costar Donald Glover , who plays Lando Calrissian. Well, the movie isn’t actually here until May 25, but the early reviews are in.

Have a look below at what critics are saying so far.

“This prequel is not particularly daring or innovative, but it is nonetheless entirely competent and enjoyable . . . Best of all, the movie is different. There’s no Death Star or Starkiller Base, no Imperial vessel or HQ that needs to be infiltrated in order to turn off a shield or tractor beam or interstellar tracker. There’s no mumbo jumbo about the Force, no lightsabers, no First Order, and scarcely a mention of the Empire. This is a movie set in the universe of Star Wars that, for once, doesn’t feel it needs to be a rehash of Star Wars.” —Christopher Orr, The Atlantic

“It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it also holds whatever irreverent, anarchic impulses it might possess in careful check.” —A.O. Scott, New York Times

“Things measurably improve once Han (Alden Ehrenreich) meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the screenplay starts to jettison its cumbersome setup infrastructure to become what it truly wants to be–a heist film. Or technically, a heists film, as Han and Chewie team up with a ragtag gang of outlaws led by Woody Harrelson and attempt a great space-train robbery while evading both the Empire and pirates and, later, raid a certain mining colony whose name has cropped up in the saga before.” —Bob Mondello, NPR

“As unnecessary prequels go, Solo: A Star Wars Story isn’t bad. It’s not great, either, though–and despite spirited performances, knockabout humor, and a few surprising or rousing bits, there’s something a bit too programmed about the whole thing.” —Matt Zoller Seitz, RogerEbert.com

“Solo isn’t, nor shouldn’t be, a wise-cracking joke. There’s far too much at stake, even if every paying customer is aware that the title character will make it out of the movie alive. Put it all together and the result is a fun, if superfluous, summer popcorn movie that leaves itself wide open for another installment. ” —Mara Weinstein, US Weekly