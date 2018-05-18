Care about gender equality? Ask hiring managers these 5 questions

Lately, many employers are finally starting to think harder about ways to eliminate gender bias and discrimination in their workplaces. They’re experimenting with ways to close the pay gap , reinvent performance reviews , and build inclusive work cultures where women want to stay.

But some employers may be talking up their efforts in a way that outpaces their actual progress. For women job seekers–indeed, for any candidate who cares about gender equality at work–the interview is the perfect time to nail down whether an organization is actually as good on these issues as it sounds. Here at InHerSight, an employer review platform for women, we’ve been asking employers pointed questions about their approaches to diversity and inclusion. Based on some of their best responses, here are a few questions worth asking hiring managers to find out how an organization really stands on gender issues.

1. What would you tell women job candidates about why it’s so great to work here?

Your interviewer might never have considered this question, but their answer can shed some light on what they think a women-friendly workplace looks like. For women who value flexible work (and many do), for instance, Jenn Koiter, Dell’s social media and brand engagement lead, had a great answer. “Our goal is that 50% of our workforce will work remotely on either a full-time or part-time basis by 2020,” she told us. Candidates should listen for clear commitments (including stats, dates, and figures!) like these.

2. Can you share data on your company’s diversity?

This question is important for two reasons. First, a company that knows its numbers demonstrates that it is more likely to care about its demographics than a company that doesn’t. Second, organizations that own up to their numbers, good or bad, are more likely to value transparency than those that don’t.

Beware of companies that say things like, “We’re not comfortable sharing that data,” or “We have a woman CEO, so diversity is really important to us.” That’s not enough. Eli Perez-Gurri, a recruiter at the e-commerce platform Weebly, shared the perfect answer when we posed her this question: Just the facts. “Women make up 50 percent of executives and 35 percent of all employees,” she said.

3. Do company execs support your diversity efforts?

Here’s what you want to hear: “Our head of diversity is on our executive team and has a seat at the table. Our CEO is personally invested in this. We have a significant budget dedicated to supporting these initiatives.”

Here’s what you don’t want to hear: “It’s not on the C-suite’s radar, but our recruiters and hiring managers take diversity really seriously.” That’s great, but senior leadership needs to as well.