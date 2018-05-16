Deadpool interrupted Colbert’s monologue to do some Trump jokes

Who: Ryan Reynolds in character as Deadpool, and Stephen Colbert.

Why we care: The entire schtick of Deadpool is his almost painfully in-your-face irreverence, mostly through annihilating the fourth wall. Where other superhero movies would perhaps not even cast Josh Brolin as the villain, knowing he would also appear in Avengers: Infinity War the same summer, the hero of Deadpool 2 addresses Brolin’s character as “Thanos” in the film. Because Deadpool refuses to adhere to typical superhero rules, the character also markets and promotes his films in unconventional ways. On Tuesday night, Ryan Reynolds swooped into Late Night with Stephen Colbert in character, and performed the host’s monologue for him.

“In our way, we late-night hosts are basically superheroes,” Colbert says at one point.

“Because you’re all mostly white men?” Deadpool responds.

The superhero then launched into a string of Donald Trump jokes that were possibly dripping with more flop sweat than Reynolds himself beneath the fetish leather. It seemed more like a parody of what Colbert usually does, rather than an earnest attempt at topical humor, but have a look for yourself at the clip below.