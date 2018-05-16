advertisement
Instagram is rolling out a time-management tool for Instagram addicts

[Photo: rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Just hours after code was found in the Android version of the Instagram app that shows the Facebook-owned company is working on a “Usage Insights” feature that will show users their “time spent,” the company’s CEO Kevin Systrom has confirmed that the feature will indeed be rolling out to users. The hidden code was first spotlighted by TechCrunch, which prompted Systrom’s following posts on Twitter:

It’s unclear of when the new time-management tool will roll out, but its inclusion in the app will be welcomed by many who are concerned about the negative psychological affects spending too much time on social media apps can have.

