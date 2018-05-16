Instagram is rolling out a time-management tool for Instagram addicts

Just hours after code was found in the Android version of the Instagram app that shows the Facebook-owned company is working on a “Usage Insights” feature that will show users their “time spent,” the company’s CEO Kevin Systrom has confirmed that the feature will indeed be rolling out to users. The hidden code was first spotlighted by TechCrunch , which prompted Systrom’s following posts on Twitter:

It's true. RT @TechCrunch: Code buried in Instagram’s Android app reveals a “Usage Insights” feature that will show users their “time spent” https://t.co/1Lt3DgIFEj — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram – any time should be positive and intentional. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it's the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

It’s unclear of when the new time-management tool will roll out, but its inclusion in the app will be welcomed by many who are concerned about the negative psychological affects spending too much time on social media apps can have.